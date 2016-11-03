US President Barack Obama said the US government is examining ways to reroute an oil pipeline in North Dakota in a video interview with the online news site NowThis, following protests by Native American tribes protesting against its construction.

Native Americans say the $3.8 billion Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) project would disturb sacred land and pollute waterways.

On Wednesday, protesters on the banks of the Cantapeta Creek confronted law enforcement, as they attempted to build a wooden pedestrian bridge across the creek to gain access to the Cannon Ball Ranch, private land owned by ETP, according to a statement from Morton County officials.

"My view is that there is a way for us to accommodate sacred lands of Native Americans. And I think that right now the Army Corps is examining whether there are ways to reroute this pipeline," Obama said, addressing the escalating clashes between local authorities and protesters.

He said government agencies will let the situation "play out for several more weeks and determine whether or not this can be resolved in a way that I think is properly attentive to the traditions of First Americans."

Ongoing Review

The US Department of Justice did not comment on Obama's statement regarding rerouting the line, citing pending litigation involving the tribes and an ongoing review of permitting by the US Army Corps of Engineers.

"Ultimately, this is a determination the Army must make based on its own review, and we don't yet know what that decision will be," a Justice Department spokesman said.

The US Justice and Interior Departments along with the Army Corps of Engineers halted construction on part of the pipeline in September due to protests by Native American tribes who contend the pipeline would disturb sacred land and pollute waterways supplying nearby homes.