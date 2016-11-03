WORLD
2 MIN READ
239 refugees die in two shipwrecks off Libyan coast
The UN says 4,220 lives have been lost in the Mediterranean Sea so far this year, making it the deadliest year for refugees.
239 refugees die in two shipwrecks off Libyan coast
In 2016, deaths of refugees crossing the Mediterranean Sea hit an all-time high, making 2016 the deadliest year on record, according to the UN Refugee Agency. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 3, 2016

At least 239 people, assumed to be from West Africa, lost their lives in two shipwrecks off the coast of Libya, the UN's International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Thursday.

A group of refugees, including 20 women and six children set off in a rubber dinghy from Libya at around 3am on Wednesday, but after a few hours, their vessel collapsed according to the IOM's Flavio di Giacomo, who had cited accounts by survivors.

Most of the refugees had drowned before rescue crews had arrived.

Twelve bodies, including three babies, were recovered, while 27 survived the tragedy.

At around the same time, another vessel carrying 130 people had sunk.

Recommended

Two female survivors reported the incident after they were rescued.

IOM said 4,220 lives had been lost in the Mediterranean Sea so far this year, while 3,777 were lost in 2015.

October saw a surge in refugee arrivals in Italy, with 27,388 arriving, more than the two previous Octobers combined, and bringing this year's total arrivals to over 158,000, di Giacomo said.

The smugglers who arrange the journeys have told refugees that European training of Libyan coastguards means the rescue missions will soon be handed over to Libya and any rescued refugees will be taken ashore in Libya rather than Italy, di Giacomo added.

This was possibly causing a rush to board boats now, he said, although the information, gleaned from rescued refugees, was not confirmed.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza