At least 239 people, assumed to be from West Africa, lost their lives in two shipwrecks off the coast of Libya, the UN's International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said on Thursday.

A group of refugees, including 20 women and six children set off in a rubber dinghy from Libya at around 3am on Wednesday, but after a few hours, their vessel collapsed according to the IOM's Flavio di Giacomo, who had cited accounts by survivors.

Most of the refugees had drowned before rescue crews had arrived.

Twelve bodies, including three babies, were recovered, while 27 survived the tragedy.

At around the same time, another vessel carrying 130 people had sunk.