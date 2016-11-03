Thousands of people took to the streets of the southern cities of Taiz and Aden in Yemen in support for President Abd-Rabbuh Mansour Hadi. The protesters rejected a UN envoy's peace proposal to mend ties between the government and Houthi rebels, saying the plan would only "legitimise the rebels' 2014 coup".

Saudi-backed Hadi has been battling Houthi rebels who ousted him and took control of the capital Sanaa and other provinces in 2014. The Houthis, followers of a particular Shia sect of Islam, claimed the government was corrupt and pandering to a Saudi agenda.

Hadi went into self-imposed exile in Saudi Arabia and other Arab states for six months in 2015 after the rebels attacked Aden. He and his government are temporarily based in Aden, which is Yemen's largest port city.

"Today we went out to support the legitimate leadership represented in brother [President] Abd-Rabbuh Mansour Hadi," one of the protesters, Ibrahim al-Gabry, said in Taiz. Many protestors held placards denouncing the UN envoy's peace plan. "The UN peace plan paves the way for war," read one.

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed has chalked up a plan which proposes that Hadi hand over powers to a deputy and in return the Houthis withdraw from the main cities in their control since 2014.