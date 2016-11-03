WORLD
3 MIN READ
SA president could face no-confidence vote on November 10
A recently released report detailing allegations of corruption and influence peddling brings President Jacob Zuma into parliament on November 10 amid protests calling for his resignation.
SA president could face no-confidence vote on November 10
Protestors have taken to the street calling for Zuma's resignation after a report alleged that Zuma let a wealthy family appoint MPs. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 3, 2016

South Africa's parliament is to debate a motion of no-confidence on November 10 against President Jacob Zuma following the release of a report on Wednesday detailing allegations of influence peddling, opposition leader Mmusi Maimane said on Thursday.

The State of Capture report was released by the Office of the Public Protector and although it explored accusations that Zuma allowed the wealthy Gupta family to claim undue influence over government, it stopped short of alleging that crimes had been committed, but demanded a full inquiry within 30 days.

"The report contains a lot of explosive, damaging information about the president," Mcebisi Ndletyana, politics professor at Johannesburg University, told AFP.

State of Capture details accusations that Zuma allowed the Guptas, a wealthy Indian business family to gain influence over the government, including letting them choose some cabinet ministers.

Findings in the 355-page report raised several allegations that Zuma had broken the Executive Members' Ethics Act in his relationship with the Guptas and by failing "to select and appoint ministers lawfully".

Zuma had attempted to block the release of the report which was due to be published on October 14, but made a surprise U-turn and dropped the appeal.

The president, 74, has survived a string of damaging controversies, but faces increasing criticism as the economy stalls and after African National Congress (ANC) suffered unprecedented losses in local polls.

Recommended

"Today is a historic day... Jacob Zuma must be held accountable," Mmusi Maimane, leader of the main opposition Democratic Alliance party, told reporters.

The reaction to the release of the report was met with thousands of people protesting Zuma's resignation outside his office in administrative capital, Pretoria.

Police fired rubber bullets and used water cannons to disperse supporters of the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party who tried to storm Zuma's office at the Union Buildings.

Meanwhile, the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party responded to the report.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa says the party's government officials must be wary of relationships they build.

"They must worry about the political proximity and the intersections between business and leadership, particularly our cadres employed in positions of power in government and those who run state-owned companies."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza