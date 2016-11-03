South Africa's parliament is to debate a motion of no-confidence on November 10 against President Jacob Zuma following the release of a report on Wednesday detailing allegations of influence peddling, opposition leader Mmusi Maimane said on Thursday.

The State of Capture report was released by the Office of the Public Protector and although it explored accusations that Zuma allowed the wealthy Gupta family to claim undue influence over government, it stopped short of alleging that crimes had been committed, but demanded a full inquiry within 30 days.

"The report contains a lot of explosive, damaging information about the president," Mcebisi Ndletyana, politics professor at Johannesburg University, told AFP.

State of Capture details accusations that Zuma allowed the Guptas, a wealthy Indian business family to gain influence over the government, including letting them choose some cabinet ministers.

Findings in the 355-page report raised several allegations that Zuma had broken the Executive Members' Ethics Act in his relationship with the Guptas and by failing "to select and appoint ministers lawfully".

Zuma had attempted to block the release of the report which was due to be published on October 14, but made a surprise U-turn and dropped the appeal.

The president, 74, has survived a string of damaging controversies, but faces increasing criticism as the economy stalls and after African National Congress (ANC) suffered unprecedented losses in local polls.