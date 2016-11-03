The highly anticipated £30 million showdown between Great Britian's International Boxing Federation's (IBF) heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Ukranian former world champion Wladimir Klitschko, will take place in the spring of next year, making it the richest fight in British boxing history.

Joshua must defend his IBF title against American Eric Molina in Manchester on Dec.10 before he goes punch for punch with Klitschko.

Joshua said on Tuesday he would put his IBF belt on the line against the 34-year-old Molina, his second defence of the title since stopping American Dominic Breazeale in the seventh round earlier this year to take his professional record to 17-0.

"It's been an arduous wait to gain official approval but we were delighted to receive the news that the WBA will officially sanction the fight," Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said in a statement.