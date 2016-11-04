WORLD
3 MIN READ
US woman found ‘chained like a dog' two months after disappearance
A woman who had disappeared with her boyfriend in August has been found alive, but the search continues for her boyfriend.
US woman found ‘chained like a dog' two months after disappearance
Family and friends have been searching for the couple that disappeared on August 31. Kala Brown has been found but authorities continue to search for Charlie Carver. Anderson County, South Carolina. Undated Facebook timeline photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 4, 2016

Thirty-year-old Kala Brown, who went missing along with her boyfriend two months ago, was found on Thursday ‘chained up like a dog' in a storage container in the US state of South Carolina.

The property from where she was rescued belongs to a registered sex offender, Todd Kohlhepp, 45, who was on the property when police arrived with a search warrant.

Investigators went to the property to follow a lead relating to the disappearance of Brown and her boyfriend, Charlie Carver, Spartanburg County sheriff Chuck Wright said.

Kohlhepp was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, the county sheriff said.

"I want to thank God for allowing us to find a missing person from Anderson city who was in a container chained up like a dog," Wright said. "We found her alive and she's being treated at a medical facility right now. It's tragic that this person was being treated like that."

Anderson, where Brown and Carver lived, is located about 60 miles south-east of Spartanburg County.

Wright said Brown and Kohlhepp knew each other, saying that her kidnapping was "not a random act."

Recommended

Brown told police that she had been held captive for two months in the padlocked storage box and that there might be up to four dead bodies on the property.

The sheriff said Carver remains missing. "We're praying for the best outcome," he said. He added that Kohlhepp would face kidnapping and other charges.

Wright said investigators were pursuing further leads based on an interview with Brown, who was "obviously traumatised."

Searches continued through the evening on Thursday.

"We're trying to make sure we don't have a serial killer on our hands," Wright said. It "very possibly could be what we have."

Records show that Kohlhepp is a licensed real estate agent as well as a licensed pilot. In 1986, he was convicted and sentenced to prison for kidnapping and dangerous crimes against children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza