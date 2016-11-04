Russia announced on Wednesday it would give rebels a ten hour window of opportunity to escape the Syrian city of Aleppo.

The rebels have intensified their attacks to break the Syrian regime's siege on east Aleppo, refusing withdrawal from the city during the 10-hour-long "humanitarian pause" in attacks which started at 07:00 GMT on Friday.

"This is completely out of the question. We will not give up the city of Aleppo to the Russians and we won't surrender," Zakaria Malahifji of the Fastaqim rebel group, said on Wednesday.

Russia-backed regime forces ceased air strikes on Aleppo on October 18 after Western governments fiercely criticised the strikes, which killed a large number of civilians and left thousands more trapped in the city.

A cease-fire brokered by Russia and the United States fell apart in September, after which the Syrian regime and Russia stepped up air strikes targeting opposition-held areas in eastern Aleppo.

The Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement that President Vladimir Putin ordered the pause to "prevent senseless casualties" by allowing civilians and combatants out of eastern Aleppo.