Protesters on Friday clashed with police in various cities of Turkey over the arrest of senior Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) parliamentarians, including the two chairpersons, in an ongoing terror investigation.

Co-chairs Figen Yuksekdag and Selahattin Demirtas and parliamentary leader Idris Baluken were among the 12 lawmakers arrested by the police for failing to answer summons linked to a terrorism probe.

Turkish police detained several demonstrators from outside the Diyarbakir courthouse on Friday where HDP leaders were being questioned.

Angry protesters blocked the roads in Istanbul and Ankara, refusing to disperse. Police had to resort to tear gas after several warnings went unheeded. Several people were detained during the clashes.

Marches and protests have been prohibited by the governor for security reasons in Ankara till the end of November.

Demonstrations were also held in Izmir, Adana, Antalya, Bursa, and Van as well as other countries, including smaller ones in Wales and Netherlands.

HDP members are not the only ones summoned by the court recently. The chairpersons of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) and Republican People's Party (CHP) were also called upon by the court. Both testified in cases against them.