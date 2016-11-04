The morning dawned with an ominous grey sky, punctured by the muffled sounds of explosions in the distance. By Wednesday afternoon, a long-awaited moment had finally arrived: sights of the families grasping their first taste of freedom as the Iraqi Army breached the perimeter of Mosul on the eastern edge of the city.

It would be the first time government forces have set foot in the city since June 2014, when the Iraqi Federal Police suffered an embarrassing defeat. They abandoned their posts and effectively surrendered control of the city to an invading group of armed men who would eventually proclaim themselves the Islamic State but are known as Daesh.

Fierce clashes between the army and Daesh continued on Thursday, pushing into Mosul; a progress marked by each new highway sign showing directions for city districts. In an industrial area in Gogjali district, Iraqi forces captured a key building bearing the tall broadcast tower, amidst unpredictable counterattacks that could come at any moment.

In seizing Mosul, Daesh gained control over not just a huge stockpile of weapons and cash from the city's banks and armouries, but in Iraq's second largest city, they also gained a foundation to develop into a worldwide network. A network that has directed terrorist attacks in dozens of major cities, killing scores of people.

As the recent days of fighting have shown, the population of Mosul could also be used as a tool of war. On Monday, the United Nations warned that Daesh is using civilians as "human shields" by forcibly transferring them to areas in the line of fire.

As ground troops cautiously began their first push into the city from the eastern outskirts, it became apparent that Daesh is using precisely this strategy.

White flags flew over several buildings, and huddled groups of children could be seen waiting for the right moment to make a run for it amid bullets flying between the rooftops.

Jubilant outbursts at the arriving forces were tempered by the strictness of the Iraqi soldiers, tasked with the difficult job of sorting out civilians from a potential combatant trying to blend in.

There wasn't a lot of room to breathe, as the area was still a war zone. As Iraqi soldiers moved street by street through Mosul's eastern neighbourhoods, those leaving the area had few options.

Daesh's militant members left civilians with few valuable possessions, cash or cell phones.