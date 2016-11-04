Tens of thousands of Muslim protesters in Indonesia's capital city of Jakarta marched on Friday to demand the resignation of the Christian Chinese governor of the city, for allegedly insulting the Muslim holy book, the Koran.

Governor Basuki Tjahja Purnama, popularly known as Ahok made the comment while dismissing a political attack by an opponent.

The most populous Muslim country in the world, with around 250 million people, has seen escalating religious and ethnic tensions ahead of Jakarta's 2017 gubernatorial election.

"He is not Muslim but he humiliated the Koran," protester Muhammad Said said.

"Don't refer to anything in the Koran, especially interpreting it incorrectly ... I call on God to jail him." he said.

Protesters gathered at the central Istiqlal Mosque, the country's biggest mosque, to move towards the presidential palace.