The Paris climate change agreement aiming to tackle climate change officially came into effect on Friday, increasing the pressure on countries to execute plans to limit global warming by cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

The agreement initially struck in December 2015, with the approval of nearly 200 countries, is considered to be the most complex global treaty since the Marrakesh (trade) Agreement, signed in 1994.

"This is a moment to celebrate. It is also a moment to look ahead with sober assessment and renewed will over the task ahead," climate chief of UN Patricia Espinosa said in a statement.

The ratification of the agreement was quickly done, which is seen as an indication of the strong international support it has, but there are still around 100 countries that have yet to ratify it.

The threshold for entry into force of the agreement was achieved on the 5th of October, with the participation of the 55 nations accounting to more than 55 percent of the greenhouse gas emissions.

"In a short time – and centainly in the next 15 years – we need to see unpredecented reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and unequalled efforts to build socities that can resist rising climate impacts," Espinosa said.