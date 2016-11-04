Egypt's Central Bank has devalued their local currency from 8.85 Egyptian pounds to the dollar to roughly 13 Egyptian pounds to the US greenback in an effort to flush out the black market, on Thursday.

According to the central bank, which is responsible for setting Egypt's monetary policy, foreign currency prices will henceforth be determined by local market supply and demand.

"It is going to take us around a year and a half to see changes," Tarek Amer, the head of the central bank said at a news conference. "We are just fixing the foundations."

International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde has repeatedly called on Egypt's financial authorities to devalue the Egyptian pound - long considered overvalued - so as to qualify for a requested $12-billion IMF loan.