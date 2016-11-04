A refugee turned restaurateur hopes to appeal to Italians' passion for food with a new refugee-run restaurant. The eatery, set to open in Venice, Italy on Friday, aims to improve community relations, one of its founders said.

The restaurant's grand opening comes amid rising tension in the country due to the influx of refugees. Italy has become the main arrival point in Europe for refugees fleeing conflict and persecution in Asia, Middle East and Africa, most of them crossing the Mediterranean from lawless Libya in search of a better life.

Their stories inspired Hamed Ahmadi, an Afghan refugee living in Italy, to open Africa Experience, a restaurant managed and run exclusively by refugees.

The eatery, in the centre of the picturesque lagoon city, will serve fusion dishes mixing the cuisine of various nations that sub-Saharan refugees crossed or left during their journey to Europe.

"Food is a pretext," Ahmadi said, explaining he hoped the restaurant would help bring down barriers between refugees and locals.

"Getting to know each other is essential - and empty-bellied people pay special attention to you when you give them something to eat," he said in a phone interview.

Ahmadi, a movie director, was forced to flee Afghanistan in 2006 after one of his short films stirred a controversy in the country.

He arrived in Italy and after some several months founded the Orient Experience restaurant with three fellow refugees - two of them women - from Afghanistan, Egypt and Iran.

The restaurant became such a huge success amongst refugees and Italians, that he opened a second one in another area of Venice.

Both eateries provide patrons with a combination of Pakistani, Iraqi, Greek and Turkish cuisine mixed with Afghan influence.