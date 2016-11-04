181 new settlement units have been approved by Israel in occupied East Jerusalem, a Palestinian expert on Israeli settlement-building activity said.

The settlements have no legal validity according to a resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council.

The move comes a few months after the Israeli government allocated almost $13 billion in financing other West Bank settlements in Kiryat Abra and Hebron.

"Established in 1971, the Gilo settlement currently contains more than 10,000 housing units and is home to some 40,000 Jewish settlers," Khalil Tukafji told Anadolu Agency.

Tukafji added that more illegal settlements may be constructed in the Gilo settlement before the end of the year.