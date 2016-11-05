A United Nations official said Australia would probably be in breach of the Refugee Convention if it enacts a proposal for a permanent visa-ban on asylum seekers who attempted to reach the country by boat, Fairfax Media reported on Saturday.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull proposed last Sunday that asylum seekers sent to the county's offshore processing centres would be prevented from applying for any visa to Australia, even if they had been classified as refugees or resettled in another country.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees' regional representative, Thomas Albrecht, said such a move would likely breach the convention's article prohibiting the punishment of those seeking asylum.

The proposed permanent visa-ban would be applied to anyone transferred to a regional processing centre after 2013, including some 1,400 people currently held offshore.

"While solutions for refugees currently on Nauru and Papua New Guinea are critical, third-country settlement for them would not alter Australia's fundamental obligations to provide asylum to those who need and seek its protection, including by sea," Albrecht said, according to Fairfax Media.

Thousands protest against proposed ban

Also on Saturday, protesters in Melbourne, Sydney, Tasmania and dozens of regional centres called for the closure of offshore processing camps, which have been heavily condemned by the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), and for asylum seekers and refugees to be brought to the mainland.

Organised by the groups Refugee Action Coalition, the Refugee Action Collective (RAC) and Doctors for Refugees, the rallies focused specifically on the proposed ban.

Chris Breen, spokesperson for the RAC, which organised the 3000-strong rally that took place in Melbourne, issued a statement on Saturday condemning the government's recently announced intentions.

"The proposed legislation is a discriminatory punishment for refugees that would permanently split families. If carried through it would result in hundreds of deportations from Australia to indefinite offshore detention."