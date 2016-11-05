A convoy carrying Iraqi families fleeing from a town contolled by the Daesh terrorist organisation in the north of the country was struck by two roadside bombs late on Friday, killing 18 people, a police officer said.

The convoy was on its way from the town of Hawija, about 120 km (75 miles) south of Daesh's stronghold in Mosul, as they were being taken to the town of Al Alam.

Regional police colonel Nemaa al-Jabour said 17 of the deceased were from displaced families and one policeman in an accompanying patrol car was also killed.

Fight for Mosul continues

Iraqi special forces were clearing buildings in neighbourhoods they entered in eastern Mosul a day earlier, after driving Daesh out in their efforts to take back the city,

Clashes were ongoing in the morning, with the two sides firing mortars and automatic weapons at each other's positions.

Fighting was most intense in the al-Bakr neighbourhood as sniper duels were reported being played out from rooftops in the residential areas.

On Friday, Iraqi special forces launched a two-pronged assault deeper into Mosul's urban centre, starting the most intense street clashes against Daesh since the offensive to retake the city began nearly three weeks ago.