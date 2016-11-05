A Philippine mayor who was detained in the country's anti-drug campaign was killed during a shootout at a prison.

Rolando Espinosa, the mayor of Albuera town in the central island of Leyte, was accused by President Rodrigo Duterte of being involved in the illegal drugs trade.

He was the second high-profile local official to be killed in Duterte's ongoing anti-drug crackdown which has drawn widespread criticism from rights groups.

In August, Duterte urged Espinosa and his son, Kerwin, to surrender themselves to the national police over their alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

Espinosa turned himself in to the authorities, saying he feared for his life and was arrested last month.

Acting on a warrant on Saturday morning, police searched his cell for weapons and drugs but Espinosa was killed after he allegedly shot at officers.

"He fired on the raiding team. The raiding team fired back and this led to the mayor's death," chief inspector Leo Laraga of the regional police told AFP.

He added that inmate Raul Yap, also accused of drug trafficking, was killed after he too fired at a team from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group.

The national police said it was investigating the circumstances of the killings, wondering how the mayor and the other inmate got hold of guns and drugs and what prompted them to clash with police while in detention.