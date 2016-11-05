Tens of thousands of protestors marched through the streets of Seoul, demanding President Park Geun-Hye resign, a day after she apologised and accepted full blame for a crippling corruption scandal.

Roughly 43,000 people were at the candle-lit rally early on Saturday evening, according to police. Organisers said a growing crowd of 100,000 had assembled, making the protest one of the biggest since demonstrations in 2008 against US beef imports.

Park Geun-hye has been rocked by a scandal involving an old friend who is alleged to have used her links to the president to meddle in state affairs. Park has pledged to cooperate with prosecutors in an investigation.

Koreans have been angered by the revelations and say Park, the latest South Korean leader to be embroiled in a scandal involving family or friends, has betrayed public trust and mismanaged her government.

Her approval rating has slipped to just 5 percent according to a Gallup poll released on Friday, the lowest number for a South Korean president since such polling began in 1988.