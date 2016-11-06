Tensions are high in the Italian city of Florence after protests against Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's government turned violent on Saturday.

Hundreds of protesters clashed with police as they marched the streets to denounce government plans to push forward reforms in an upcoming referendum they say will introduce curbs on democracy.

Reforms would see a reduction in the role of the Senate and regional government, a move protesters argue will lead to an excessive concentration of power if they pass the Dec. 4 referendum.

The unauthorised protest was organised to coincide with Prime Minister Renzi's attendance to his Democratic Party's annual "Leopolda" convention being held in the city, where he once served as mayor.