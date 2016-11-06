Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was rushed off stage by Secret Service officers on Saturday after a false gun scare during a campaign appearance in Reno, Nevada.

The US Secret Service later said someone in the crowd had shouted "gun" but that no weapon was found.

Local media reported that a suspect who was wrestled to the floor during the incident had been released.

The 70-year-old real estate tycoon returned just minutes after the incident to a cheering crowd, declaring "nobody said it was going to be easy for us, but we will never be stopped, never ever be stopped."

"I want to thank the Secret Service. These guys are fantastic. They don't get enough credit. They don't get enough credit. They are amazing people."

Trump could be seen shielding his eyes from the lights to peer into the crowd as a struggle broke out just a few moments before the incident.

Secret Service agents led Trump away, but once the suspect was in custody Trump returned to resume his speech.

"Mr Trump was removed from the stage by his Secret Service protective detail after a commotion occurred in the crowd," the Secret Service said.