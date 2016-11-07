Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber was the big winner at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday night in the purple-themed awards ceremony which honoured music legend Prince, who died in April.

Bieber, who did not attend, won three out of five awards he was nominated for including winning Best Song award for his hit, Sorry, and also scooped the Most Fans and Best Canadian Act awards.

Lady Gaga, who is on tour in Japan took her total MTV awards tally to 35 after winning Best Female and Best Look awards, making her the most awarded artist in the history of MTV.

Bieber's countryman Shawn Mendes took the award for Best Male and Best Worldwide Act.

Beyoncé and Adele had the most number of nominations, but went home empty handed and American duo Twenty One Pilots also took two honours, with Best Live Act and Best Alternative.