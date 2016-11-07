China's parliament has barred two pro-independence lawmakers, Sixtus Leung and Yau Wai-ching, from taking office in Hong Kong's legislature on Monday after they used provocative wording in their oath of allegiance.

They also waved a large pro-independence flag bearing the words "Hong Kong is not China."

Beijing's involvement in Hong Kong has caused outrage over the past few weeks which resulted in residents from the autonomous city pouring onto the streets to protest Chinese rule.

In its ruling, the National People's Congress (NPC) interpreted a section of Hong Kong law which says "if any official who does not swear the oath properly, they cannot take office".

Hong Kong has been ruled by China since 1997. It was handed over by the United Kingdom for a 50-year period.

It is governed under a "one country, two system" principle.