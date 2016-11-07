A first contingent of Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga forces on Monday attacked the Daesh-held town of Bashiqa north-east of Mosul, while a senior commander of Daesh was killed in an air strike on the city - the last bastion of the terror group in Iraq.

Most of Mosul's outlying areas have been cleared as part of a major offensive launched by the Iraqi army backed by the international coalition on October 17, to retake the country's second largest city which fell to Daesh in June 2014.

The Mosul campaign, the most complex military operation in Iraq in a decade, brings together a force of around 100,000 soldiers, security forces, Shia militias and Kurdish Peshmerga, backed by an international coalition, to eliminate Daesh.

Abu Hamza al-Muhajir, one of the top Daesh commanders, was killed in Mosul's southern town of Hammam al-Alil which has been recaptured and secured by the Iraqi army, military sources confirmed.

The first waves of a 2,000-strong Kurdish Peshmerga force entered Bashiqa on Monday, trying to clear a pocket of Daesh outside the city.

Meanwhile, Iraqi troops engaged in a fierce urban war with Daesh in Mosul's eastern neighbourhoods.

"Our aim is to take control and clear out all the Daesh militants," Lieutenant-Colonel Safeen Rasoul said.

"Our estimates indicate there are about 100 still left and 10 suicide car bombers."