The Syrian regime shelled the Banaat Al Mustaqbal nursery school in Damascus killing eight children and wounding 15 others on Sunday according to local official Muhammad Adem.

The attack is one of many carried out by Russian-backed regime forces throughout Syria over the past 24 hours.

Artillery fire began while the children were playing in the playground of the school in Harasta City.

Abu Zeyd, a rescue official at the scene, accused the regime of targeting civilians.

"These are only students and civilians, and it is all a nursery," he said.

Adem added that the Hammuriyah neighbourhood of Damascus was also hit by regime warplanes.