A month after the Hurricane Matthew slammed into Haiti, the thousands of people displaced by the disaster are still waiting for help.

Officials from the United Nations said last month that more than 1.4 million people were in of need emergency aid from the international community after their homes, crops and water supplies were destroyed by the massive hurricane.

The island nation's most vulnerable have largely been left to take care of themselves, causing alarm among some international bodies.

According to the UN, more than 175,000 people were displaced by the hurricane.

"We are on private property and the owner has asked us to leave, but we have nowhere to go," Jacynthe, a young woman with a three-year-old son, said.

"Here, we are all supporting each other to ensure our safety because authorities have done nothing for us."

Following the disaster, the UN announced a $120 million fund for aid activities in Haiti.