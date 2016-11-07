WORLD
No respite for Haitians a month after devastating hurricane
Haiti's most vulnerable have largely been left to fend for themselves.
UN said last month that more than 1.4 million people need emergency aid from the international community as their homes, crops and water supplies have been destroyed by the massive hurricane. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 7, 2016

A month after the Hurricane Matthew slammed into Haiti, the thousands of people displaced by the disaster are still waiting for help.

Officials from the United Nations said last month that more than 1.4 million people were in of need emergency aid from the international community after their homes, crops and water supplies were destroyed by the massive hurricane.

The island nation's most vulnerable have largely been left to take care of themselves, causing alarm among some international bodies.

According to the UN, more than 175,000 people were displaced by the hurricane.

"We are on private property and the owner has asked us to leave, but we have nowhere to go," Jacynthe, a young woman with a three-year-old son, said.

"Here, we are all supporting each other to ensure our safety because authorities have done nothing for us."

Following the disaster, the UN announced a $120 million fund for aid activities in Haiti.

However, some critics and victims blamed the government for politicising aid distribution and only helping people who are close to political leaders in Haiti.

Haiti's interim President Jocelerme Privert defended relief efforts of government on Friday, emphasising that some 2 million victims of Hurricane Matthew received the humanitarian assistance across the country.

Last month some desperate Haitians intercepted humanitarian aid convoys as food, medicine and emergency aid deliveries have been slow to reach in many hard-hit areas.

"We understand the impatience and the anger of the population who are waiting for emergency relief. We are doing all we can to facilitate the arrival of the assistance soon as possible," UN secretary general Ban ki-Moon said in the aftermath of the incident which took place in Les Cayes last month.

According to Privert, aid distribution remained a challenge because many communities were still inaccessible.

The powerful hurricane hit the country on October 7, killing 1000 people and also devastating towns and villages.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
