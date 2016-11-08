South Korean president Park Geun-hye withdrew her nominee for prime minister on Tuesday and will instead allow the legislature to recommend a new candidate, Yonhap news agency reported.

The president's statement indicates her weakened position caused by the recent scandal involving her close personal friend Choi Soon-Sil. Choi has been arrested on charges of fraud and abuse of power while there is a pending investigation against the president.

"If the National Assembly recommends a new premier, I will appoint him and let him control the Cabinet," Park said, during a visit to the speaker of Parliament.

The prime minister is a symbolic post in South Korea and is assigned to assist the head of state with various duties. However, ultimate the executive power lays mostly with the president.

Tens of thousands of South Koreans protested in central Seoul on Saturday, in one of the biggest demonstrations in the country's capital for years, calling on President Park to resign over a growing influence-peddling scandal.

In an attempt to regain public trust, Park reshuffled her advisers and senior cabinet members and nominated a liberal candidate for prime minister from outside her conservative Saenuri Party.