Americans have made history today, electing a businessman-turned-reality television star as the president of the United States. The Republican Donald Trump has handed the Democrat Hillary Clinton a humiliating defeat, which almost none of the opinion polls, pundits or real-time analytics predicted.

Victorious in battleground states, including Florida, Ohio and North Carolina, and stunning the country by bagging Pennsylvania, Trump has continued to befuddle the millions who never thought the day would come when the man behind The Apprentice would be running a world superpower. It was one of the most polarising political campaigns in living US history.

Trump has always presented himself as a larger-than-life personality.

A man who marries European models. Who embosses his name in giant gold letters atop of Manhattan skyscrapers. The privileged white man from Queens who gets name-checked in the raps of Lil Wayne and Kanye West.

For decades now, and throughout hundreds of media appearances, he has carefully crafted himself as the embodiment of the American dream as seen by a 12-year-old boy in New Jersey.

But in politics, his closest antecedent is a man few, if any people, in the United States have heard of.

Though he headed into Election Day as the nominee from the party of Ronald Reagan, Abraham Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt, the man Trump has the most in common with is Wendell Wilkie, the little-known political novice who ran against Franklin Delano Roosevelt (FDR) in 1940.

More than 70 years after Wilkie â a businessman with no prior political experience â tried to challenge FDR, Trump has become only the second complete political outsider in US history to front a major party ticket. And the first to win the presidency.

Whereas his rival boasted decades of experience at nearly every level of US politics, it was precisely Trump's brash outsider status that has motivated millions of voters in the United States to carry the former reality star, the Republican nominee, to the White House.

Trump had no well-established political structure to fall back on, but what he did â and still does, more than ever before â have, is instant name recognition.

A name recognition that is due in large part to the many businesses and products that make up the Trump brand.

For the many who do support him, the fact that Trump feels more at home on Madison Avenue or Wall Street offered a comforting change from his opponent, a career politician whose political life spans the governor's mansion in the southern state of Arkansas, the East Wing of the White House as First Lady, the Congress as a junior senator from New York and finally, the state department as secretary of state.

It was his pointed attacks against his opponent's traditional path to the White House, and what was viewed as her political "insider" status that invigorated so many of his backers.

At the third presidential debate, Trump acknowledged his main opponent's experience, saying: "The one thing you have over me is experience âŚ You talk but you don't get anything done."

He has taken other opportunities to label his opponent "Crooked Hillary," a reference to her use of private email server during her tenure as secretary of state.

He also gained support by taking a hardline stance on immigration, saying he will build a wall along the Mexican border and end trade deals he believes are taking jobs from US workers.

"When Mexico sends its people âŚThey're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists," he said at the announcement of his candidacy last June.

These policies have earned him a considerable following among white voters without college degrees.

"Today the American working class is going to strike back, finally," he said at a last-minute campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Monday.

In a May 2016 essay, Derek Thompson, a senior editor at The Atlantic, said Trump's comments on immigration and trade is especially pertinent for blue-collar workers who feel they have been marginalised by the loss of factory jobs to outsourcing and globalisation.

This assertion is further buoyed by a Wall Street Journal report that said Trump had secured victory in areas that were most negatively affected by competition from China.

The man, the brand

Unlike other presidential candidates before him, Trump had a nearly unchanging brand to present to US voters.

He didn't need a kitschy "I Like Ike"-style slogan to gain people's attention - his two divorces, four bankruptcies and endless high-profile feuds had already firmly established it.

After all, this is a man whose first major foray into national politics was a years-long media campaign in which he constantly espoused the false "Birther" theory that President Barack Obama, the nation's first black president, was not born in the United States.

It was a dangerous, racially charged and clearly false, accusation, but Trump rode the so-called Birther movement for five years. It wasn't until the final weeks of this election that he finally accepted the truth that Obama was indeed born in Hawaii.

Regardless of his concession, the rhetoric worked.

This week,The Crusader, a newspaper affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan, a white supremacist movement in the US, published an article supporting Trump's bid for the presidency.

"America was founded as a White Christian Republic. And as a White Christian Republic it became great," the article, referencing Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again," read.

The Trump campaign quickly distanced themselves from the publication, but it's not the first time the GOP nominee's rhetoric has earned him support among white nationalists.

In January, the editor of a white nationalist magazine in the state of Iowarecorded a robocall message urging Iowans to back Trump.

In February, David Duke, a former head of the KKK,expressed hissupport of Trump.

"We both simply sound like you," Duke, running for Senate in the southern state of Louisiana, said of the Republican nominee and himself in a campaign commercial.

Off Script