Full of smiles, Hillary Clinton blitzed through three states and four cities in a marathon final day of campaigning on Monday – with the help of two presidents, one rock "Boss" and Lady Gaga. Surrounded by his family, Donald Trump went on a whirlwind tour of five cities. Both US presidential candidates marked the end of a long rancorous campaign, making promises of "stronger together" and "draining the swamp". Wednesday's results could impact currencies, stock markets and capital cities.

The 69-year-old former First Lady is used to epic travel days – as secretary of state, she logged nearly a million miles on the road. Indeed, Clinton hopped cities with the ease of a seasoned stateswoman. On Monday, she left her home in Chappaqua, in the New York suburbs, to take on an itinerary of 3,200 kilometres (2,000 miles). She visited Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina – three swing states – all vital to secure a historic win on Tuesday and become America's first woman president.

"I have some work to bring the country together," she told reporters as she boarded her Boeing 757 to Pittsburgh, a Democratic bastion.

"I really do want to be the president for everybody – people who vote for me, people who vote against me," she said. "We're just going to work until the last vote is counted."

About 2,500 people flocked to the campus of the University of Pittsburgh for Clinton's first rally.

After Michigan, it was back to Pennsylvania for a blowout rally in Philadelphia heavy with symbolism: tens of thousands gathered in front of Independence Hall, where both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution were adopted. The crowds spilled over from Independence Mall beyond the security perimeter.

The rockstars Bruce Springsteen, "The Boss", and Jon Bon Jovi warmed up the crowd on a night when temperatures dipped near the freezing mark.

"Let's all do our part so we can look back on 2016 and say we stood with Hillary Clinton on the right side of history," Springsteen said.

She was joined by two presidents – her husband Bill and Barack Obama – and one of her most powerful surrogates, First Lady Michelle Obama.

"Tomorrow, we face the test of our time," Clinton told a crowd of 40,000. "None of us wants to wake up and think that we could have done more."

Charged and impassioned, Michelle Obama cheered Clinton on. "We deserve a leader who will ensure that our daughters are safe and respected," she said. "And that our sons understand that truly strong men are compassionate and kind."

"Philadelphia, you have somebody outstanding to vote for in Hillary Clinton," Obama said, passing the political mantle to his onetime top diplomat. "She will work, she will deliver, she won't just tweet."

Organisers did not remove the presidential seal from the podium used by Obama when Clinton spoke, as would normally be done – optics are everything.

After the rally, Clinton headed to Raleigh, North Carolina, another key battleground, for a midnight rally, the last of the day. Trump had already made a pit-stop here earlier in the day.