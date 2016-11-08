TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey detains 10 suspects over Diyarbakir blast
Friday's blast which killed 11 people and wounded 100 others came shortly after the detention of HDP lawmakers on terror charges.
Turkey detains 10 suspects over Diyarbakir blast
PKK-linked TAK claimed the attack after the Diyarbakir governer rejected media claims that DAESH was responsible for the bombing. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 8, 2016

Turkish security forces detained 10 people over suspected involvement to a blast that killed 11 people including two police officers in southern Diyarbakir city last week, Anadolu Agency quoted a police source on Tuesday.

Friday's car bomb attack, that targeted a police building in the central Baglar district of the city during the morning rush hour, was carried out hours after police detained 12 People's Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers, including two co-chairs, on terror charges.

TAK, an affiliate of the PKK that which is outlawed in Turkey and recognised as a terror outfit by the US and EU, later claimed the attack.

Recommended

Security forces have carried out raids in several provinces, including Diyarbakir to capture the suspects, according to the source, who requested anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media.

Meanwhile, Diyarbakir's Provincial Directorate of Environment and Urbanisation said that the blast damaged more than 1,700 houses and workplaces.

The directorate said the officials would disburse all affected office owners with 750,000 Turkish liras (around $237,000). Baglar district's Social Assistance and Solidarity Foundation is also will give 500 Turkish liras (around $158) to each house owner.

PKK attacks have killed more than 700 security personnel and also claimed the lives of many civilians since the group resumed its decades-old armed campaign in July last year. Nearly 8,000 PKK members were also killed in army operations.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Turkish activists detained in Gaza aid flotilla raid released, cross into Jordan en route home
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Two arrested in Türkiye over alleged Mossad espionage
Turkish, Saudi state railways ink deal for cooperation on infrastructure, maintenance
Türkiye’s renewable energy share tops 60% in 2025: Erdogan
Turkish president commemorates 102nd anniversary of Istanbul's liberation
Türkiye gathered evidence of crimes against humanity: Gaza flotilla activist
Türkiye working to repatriate 14 citizens still held in Israel after Gaza flotilla raid
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye