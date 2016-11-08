Turkish security forces detained 10 people over suspected involvement to a blast that killed 11 people including two police officers in southern Diyarbakir city last week, Anadolu Agency quoted a police source on Tuesday.

Friday's car bomb attack, that targeted a police building in the central Baglar district of the city during the morning rush hour, was carried out hours after police detained 12 People's Democratic Party (HDP) lawmakers, including two co-chairs, on terror charges.

TAK, an affiliate of the PKK that which is outlawed in Turkey and recognised as a terror outfit by the US and EU, later claimed the attack.