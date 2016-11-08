Donald Trump is proving popular in an unlikely corner of the world - Moscow. The US Republican candidate's likeness decorates the traditional Russian dolls, called matryoshka.

The Trump edition of the wooden nesting dolls are a hit with locals and tourists.

"People who are collectors, they are mostly the ones who are buying it recently," Eduard, a shop assistant at a souvenir store, says. "There is also demand from foreigners."

An Italian tourist ponders why Trump's figure graces the matryoshka dolls, alongside leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and historical figures like Mikhail Gorbachev, Boris Yeltsin and Bill Clinton.

Trump has spoken favourably of Putin, calling him a "better leader" than Obama.

"I saw the Donald Trump doll yesterday and I asked myself why," Elena says.

"I didn't understand because he hasn't been elected president yet, but maybe Russians already perceive him as the new American president."