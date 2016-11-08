WORLD
Trump dolls in hot demand on Moscow streets
As the world eagerly awaits the outcome of the United States presidential elections, one of the candidates is the subject of a traditional Russian souvenir.
Painted Matryoshka dolls, or Russian nesting dolls, bearing the faces of US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and other political leaders are displayed for sale at a souvenir shop in central Moscow. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 8, 2016

Donald Trump is proving popular in an unlikely corner of the world - Moscow. The US Republican candidate's likeness decorates the traditional Russian dolls, called matryoshka.

The Trump edition of the wooden nesting dolls are a hit with locals and tourists.

"People who are collectors, they are mostly the ones who are buying it recently," Eduard, a shop assistant at a souvenir store, says. "There is also demand from foreigners."

An Italian tourist ponders why Trump's figure graces the matryoshka dolls, alongside leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Barack Obama, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and historical figures like Mikhail Gorbachev, Boris Yeltsin and Bill Clinton.

Trump has spoken favourably of Putin, calling him a "better leader" than Obama.

"I saw the Donald Trump doll yesterday and I asked myself why," Elena says.

"I didn't understand because he hasn't been elected president yet, but maybe Russians already perceive him as the new American president."

While that may be so, the Economist reports "Donald Trump has a 20-30 percent chance of becoming the 45th president" based on opinion polls betting markets and forecasters' suggestions.

Compared to Hillary Clinton's 84-90 percent chance of winning according to various polls, Trump's is quite slim.

Another tourist from India thought the matryoshka metaphor is an apt description for the Republican candidate.

"Like matryoshka doll, I think he is like this. You open and you get one more inside," said Mihir. "He's got many layers, I think."

Trump and his supporters may yet reveal a new, surprise layer in the US election, being held on November 8.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
