WORLD
1 MIN READ
US Election 2016 live coverage
Follow TRT World's rolling newscast for updates, news, analysis and trends as Americans elect the next US president.
US Election 2016 live coverage
Tens of millions of Americans are making their way to polling booths across the country to votes in one of the most watched US elections in years. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 8, 2016

After months of campaigning which polarised – and invigorated – the US public, the presidential elections are now in the final stretch.

The race has come down to former secretary of state Hillary Clinton and political novice Donald Trump. Regardless of the winner, the outcome will be monumental as Americans would have either voted in their first female president or a former reality TV star.

Recommended

Click here to follow our live coverage of the historic US presidential elections.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead