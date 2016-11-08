A green snake appeared on an Aeromexico flight en route from Torreon in the north, to the capital Mexico City.

The non-poisonous snake emerged on Sunday from the ceiling behind the overhead luggage compartment in a scene reminiscent of the Hollywood film, Snakes on a Plane.

"I was reading a magazine and the passenger next to me saw it and gasped, "Oh my word!" passenger Indalecio Medina told media.

He estimated the size at over one metre (3 feet) in length.

Cellphone video shot by Medina showed the reptile slithering before dropping down into the cabin.

Passengers hastily unbuckled themselves to get clear of the dangling snake before it dropped to the floor where people trapped it between rows five and six with blankets provided by a flight attendant, Medina said.