WORLD
2 MIN READ
Snake on plane scares passengers in Mexico
The non-poisonous snake emerged from the ceiling behind the overhead luggage compartment in a scene reminiscent of the Hollywood film "Snakes on a Plane."
Snake on plane scares passengers in Mexico
Aeromexico said it was working to determine how the reptile entered the airplane. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 8, 2016

A green snake appeared on an Aeromexico flight en route from Torreon in the north, to the capital Mexico City.

The non-poisonous snake emerged on Sunday from the ceiling behind the overhead luggage compartment in a scene reminiscent of the Hollywood film, Snakes on a Plane.

"I was reading a magazine and the passenger next to me saw it and gasped, "Oh my word!" passenger Indalecio Medina told media.

He estimated the size at over one metre (3 feet) in length.

Cellphone video shot by Medina showed the reptile slithering before dropping down into the cabin.

Passengers hastily unbuckled themselves to get clear of the dangling snake before it dropped to the floor where people trapped it between rows five and six with blankets provided by a flight attendant, Medina said.

Recommended

"It was a frightening situation ... but people remained calm because it didn't get out of that space and nobody became hysterical," Medina said. "Some people got up to see what kind of reptile it was, but nobody got carried away."

The plane was given priority landing in Mexico City and passengers exited out the rear.

The snake was safely captured by animal control workers.

Aeromexico said in a statement that it was investigating how the snake got into the cabin.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead