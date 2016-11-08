Iran signed a deal with France's oil exploration firm Total to develop a major offshore gas field, the French company said on Tuesday.

It is the first big contract with a Western energy company since the lifting of sanctions on Iran in January 2016 under a nuclear deal with world powers.

One of the seven biggest oil companies in the world, Total is a France-based multinational oil and gas company that also manufactures chemicals. The company will be leading a consortium that includes China National Petroleum Corporation and Iran's Petropars, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC).

The Phase 11 development of South Pars in the Gulf is known as SP11. The first of two stages of progress, Total says, will cost an estimated $2 billion. The total investment, according to head of Middle East exploration and production, Stephane Michel, will be $4.8 billion.