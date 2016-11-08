WORLD
2 MIN READ
New reception centre for refugees inaugurated in Paris
The shelter can facilitate 400 people at a time for five to 10 days during which they will undergo psychological evaluation and can apply for asylum.
New reception centre for refugees inaugurated in Paris
Earlier this month, authorities demolished a makeshift camp near the Stalingrad metro station where more than 3,000 refugees were living in tents. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 8, 2016

A new migrant reception centre was inaugurated on Tuesday in a northern district of Paris to prevent refugees from sleeping on the streets.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced in May her plan to build the centre which has a maximum capacity of 400. At least 7,000 refugees were removed from the Calais "Jungle" camp; some 2,000 of them made their way to the French capital and set up tents there.

The new shelter is housed in a former railway depot in the north of Paris.

"Camps are not the solution," Minister for Housing and Sustainable Habitat Emmanuelle Cosse who opposed the decision told Europe 1 radio in June. Cosse said more than a thousand refugees would rush into the city shortly after the inauguration.

Recommended

"The solution is to receive people in different locations in existing structures so they can be integrated into our country," Cosse added.

The centre which is run by the Emmaüs Solidarités charity organisation will allow the refugees to stay in the camp for "five to 10 days". In that duration, the refugees will receive psychological assessment and decide where they wished to seek asylum.

Earlier this month, authorities demolished a makeshift camp near the Stalingrad metro station where more than 3,000 refugees were living in tents.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead