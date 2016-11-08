A new migrant reception centre was inaugurated on Tuesday in a northern district of Paris to prevent refugees from sleeping on the streets.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced in May her plan to build the centre which has a maximum capacity of 400. At least 7,000 refugees were removed from the Calais "Jungle" camp; some 2,000 of them made their way to the French capital and set up tents there.

The new shelter is housed in a former railway depot in the north of Paris.

"Camps are not the solution," Minister for Housing and Sustainable Habitat Emmanuelle Cosse who opposed the decision told Europe 1 radio in June. Cosse said more than a thousand refugees would rush into the city shortly after the inauguration.