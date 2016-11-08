Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili resigned as governor of Ukraine's Odessa region earlier this week accusing Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko of corruption.

"I can't stand this, I've had enough. I'm tired of this. And I want to say: nobody in my life has lied so much or so cynically to me," Saakashvili said on Monday, apparently in reference to Poroshenko and the central authorities.

"I have decided to tender my resignation and start a new stage of the fight. I am not giving up."

Saakashvili, was appointed Odessa governor in May 2015 in a surprise move by Poroshenko in order to fight corruption in the key port city and was passionate supporter of Ukraine's 2014 pro-EU revolution that ousted the Russian-backed president.

He has since repeatedly accused the Kiev leadership of lacking a real commitment to reform and his political allies said this had made him a target of political infighting.

"In reality, in Odessa region, the president personally supports two clans," he told reporters.

Poroshenko's office refused to make any comments on the former Georgian leader's remarks and said Saakashvili's resignation "will be reviewed in an appropriate manner."

When Saakashvili was appointed, he left the country and came to Ukraine with a promise to clean up graft-riddled Odessa as he did with ex-Soviet Georgia in the past.

Fellow Georgian, Davit Sakvarelidze, who was fired from his post as a senior prosecutor for Ukraine in March, said Saakashvili's outspokenness had guaranteed his departure.

"All local clans are mixed together and work as one. It became impossible to act against them. Saakashvili will not leave Ukraine and will be active politically. You'll find out about this soon," Sakvarelidze was quoted as saying by website Gordon.