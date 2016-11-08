The United Kingdom's Foreign Affairs Select Committee began a review of Turkish-UK relations on 1 November. The review covers a wide range of issues including foreign policy and security issues as well as Turkey's stance towards human rights and freedoms.

Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Crispin Blunt MP, said: "Our inquiries into Syria and ISIL (Daesh) had shown the importance of properly evaluating the UK's relationship with Turkey, and recent events have heaped significance on the terms that we announce today."

Such reviews are commonplace in the British parliament. British ‘select committees' are small groups in the British House of Commons, or one of the two major lawmaking bodies in government, that are tasked with the advising the government in special areas. They are often comprised of subject-matter experts within parliament.

Select committees hear what experts, activists, civil servants have to say on a subject in public hearings. Afterwards, the committee issues a report that includes recommendations for the government to respond to within about two months.