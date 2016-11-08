Australia's plan to permanently ban genuine refugees or asylum seekers who arrive by boat from ever re-entering the country was in jeopardy on Tuesday when the opposition Labor Party said it would not support the ban.

On October 30, Australia announced it will be introducing legislation to ban adult refugees who try to reach its shores from ever returning to the country. Thousands who were interned or turned away when they attempted to arrive at Australian shores illegally would be banned for life from the country – as tourists, businessmen and women, and as spouses.

"The idea that a citizen of the United States or Canada or New Zealand faces a lifetime ban preventing them from visiting Australia in 30 or 40 years' time is simply unacceptable to me and my Labor colleagues," said Australian Labor Party leader Bill Shorten.

Immigration minister Peter Dutton introduced the travel ban bill to parliament on Tuesday but a motion to oppose the legislation passed unanimously.

"You need the clearest of clear messages," Conservative Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told reporters on the weekend. "This is a battle of will between the Australian people, represented by their government, and these criminal gangs of people smugglers. You should not underestimate the scale of the threat," he added.

The unpopular prime minister does not control the upper house Senate and without Labor's support faces the complicated scenario of gaining the backing of eight of the 10 crossbenchers to legislate the ban.