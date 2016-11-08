The people of Yemen have been suffering from the destruction brought by a civil war between the country's Saudi-backed government and the Iran-allied Houthi rebels for over a year-and-a-half.

So far at least 7,070 people have been killed and 36,818 others injured in the conflict, while at least 21 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian assistance – and things are getting worse.

The World Health Organization on Sunday released a survey stating that less than half of healthcare facilities in the Gulf state are fully functional. Out of the health facilities surveyed, 274 have been damaged in the fighting.

"There are no medical doctors in 49 out of 276 surveyed districts, and only 2 doctors or less in 42 percent of surveyed districts," according to the report.