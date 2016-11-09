Pakistan deported Sharbat Gula on Wednesday, medical and security officials said.

Gula, popularly known as the "Afghan Girl," made the cover of National Geographic as a teenage girl after being photographed in a refugee camp, with her green eyes defiantly looking into the camera.

The magazine's June 1985 cover shot by Steve McCurry is one of the best remembered in its history.

Gula, now in her 40s, had been staying in a Peshawar hospital after being arrested on charges of living illegally in Pakistan on fraudulent identity papers. Police escorted her to the Torkham border crossing during the night, before handing her over to Afghan authorities.

The arrest took place on October 26, following a two-year investigation into her and her late husband. The court ordered her deportation at the end of her 15-day detention period.

A senior security official confirmed the deportation, saying, "We took Sharbat Gula from the hospital in a convoy and delivered her to the Afghan border authorities at Torkham."