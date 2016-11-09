Two years ago, Hammam al-Alil was a renowned thermal water resort in Iraq. Now, it is the site of a mass grave.

Iraqi security troops have said they found the remains of some 150 bodies, all decapitated. The victims were reportedly marched here and killed.

The grave was found as Iraqi and allied forces moved towards their ultimate goal of nearby Mosul. The operation to rid Mosul of Daesh was launched earlier in October.

The Iraqi government, US military, local militias and peshmerga forces have faced resistance from the terrorist group which took over the Iraqi city two years ago and is familiar enough with the area to strategically fight back.