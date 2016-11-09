WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mass grave found near Mosul in Iraq
Iraqi security forces say they have discovered a grave containing some 150 decapitated corpses in the town of Hammam al-Alil which was seized from Daesh last week. The UN is investigating the killings.
Mass grave found near Mosul in Iraq
The UN also said Daesh fighters took scores of people with them in their retreat from the town of Hammam al-Alil. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 9, 2016

Two years ago, Hammam al-Alil was a renowned thermal water resort in Iraq. Now, it is the site of a mass grave.

Iraqi security troops have said they found the remains of some 150 bodies, all decapitated. The victims were reportedly marched here and killed.

The grave was found as Iraqi and allied forces moved towards their ultimate goal of nearby Mosul. The operation to rid Mosul of Daesh was launched earlier in October.

The Iraqi government, US military, local militias and peshmerga forces have faced resistance from the terrorist group which took over the Iraqi city two years ago and is familiar enough with the area to strategically fight back.

Recommended

"These are the corpses of chopped heads, including children, elderly men and women. It is (an) unforgivable crime. Those people are innocent," an Iraqi officer said, holding a child's soft toy.

The United Nations was unable to confirm the killings, but said on Tuesday this is where 50 police officers were known to have been executed last month. It is investigating the reports.

The UN also said Daesh fighters took scores of people with them in their retreat from the town. It said the group abducted 295 former Iraqi Security Forces members near the militant stronghold of Mosul last week and also forced 1,500 families to retreat with them from Hammam al-Alil.

"People forcibly moved or abducted, it appears, are either intended to be used as human shields or - depending on their perceived affiliations - killed," said Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead