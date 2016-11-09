Syrian regime forces are claiming to have taken over a strategic district in Aleppo marking the most critical advance in the divided city for Damascus and its allies, but opposition rebels say the battle is far from over.

Located on the southwestern outskirts of Aleppo, the 1070 Apartments district lies alongside the regime's corridor into the parts of the city that it controls.

A military media unit run by regime-allied Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shia group, also carried a similar report.

The regime and its allies have made repeated efforts to oust rebels from the 1070 Apartments area since the summer.

But officials from two opposition groups fighting in Aleppo said their forces were still fighting back.

"The clashes around 1070 Apartments are still going on," Zakaria Malahifji, head of the political office of the Fastaqim opposition group said.

Yasser Alyousef from the political office of the Nour al-Din al-Zinki rebel group said rebels had recovered positions they had lost on Monday.

In September, regime forces backed by allied militias and Russian air power launched a major campaign to capture rebel-held eastern Aleppo, which according to the United Nations is home to 275,000 people.