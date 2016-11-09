Donald Trump termed it a "beautiful and important evening," but for millions of people around the world, the Republican presidential candidate's ascent to the White House was nothing short of a miracle.

The reactions to Trump's win on November 9 ranged from jubilation to disbelief, while some world leaders took the opportunity to upstage their counterparts in congratulating America's president-elect.

Mexico

Mexico was the focus of much debate between rival presidential candidates Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. So when it was clear Trump would triumph, Mexico's currency tumbled.

There was mention of that wall and immigration:

"We have to start saving for that wall. It's not just Trump that frightens me, it's that he represents a huge amount of people in the United States." - Rafael Garnica, a 29-year-old Mexico City technology entrepreneur

"We will be facing months of volatility and uncertainty while the new government in Washington takes office." - Andres Rozental, a former Mexican deputy foreign minister.

"The more concerning response, the much deeper response has been: 'We're afraid it won't go back to normal after this.'" - US ambassador to Mexico, Roberta Jacobson

"Whether it's Trump or Hillary, it can bring bad things and good things." - Carlos Arturo Fernandez, a 36-year-old Uber driver

Russia

Russia's parliament reportedly erupted in applause after a lawmaker announced that Trump had been elected US president.

"We heard the campaign statements of the future US presidential candidate about the restoration of relations between Russia and the United States. It is not an easy path, but we are ready to do our part and do everything to return Russian and American relations to a stable path of development." - Russian President Vladimir Putin

There may soon also be a "Trump Burger" in Russia

Israel and Palestine

Some Israeli politicians rushed to capitalise on Trump's win.

"Trump's victory is an opportunity for Israel to immediately retract the notion of a Palestinian state in the centre of the country, which would hurt our security and just cause. This is the position of the president-elect... The era of a Palestinian state is over." - Education Minister Naftali Bennett

Others saw it a bit differently.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas did not give up hope of a two-state solution under Trump's administration.

"We are ready to deal with the elected president on the basis of a two-state solution and to establish a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders."