Why did Trump win? Social media has a few ideas
Did the Democrats pave the way for a Trump presidency?
Did a disenfranchised base of democratic voters have more to do with the election results than Trump supporters? / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 9, 2016

Donald Trump's US presidential election win came as a surprise to many people who were following the polls leading up to the November 8 vote. Here's social media's explanation of Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton.

An angry Democratic base who felt cheated by the Democratic National Convention (DNC)

A Obama-era blow back

The FBI and Clinton's email scandal

An unlikable candidate

The black vote

A grassroots movement

First time voters

Summed up in one Facebook post

