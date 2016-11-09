Heatwaves, floods and rising sea levels are stoked by man-made climate change, the United Nations weather agency has said.

Some freak weather events occur naturally but the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said greenhouse gas emissions had raised the risks of extreme events, sometimes by a factor of 10 or more.

"We just had the hottest five-year period on record, with 2015 claiming the title of hottest individual year. Even that record is likely to be beaten in 2016," WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a statement on Monday. It said the last five-year period is the mounting evidence for that.

Among the extreme examples, a 2011-12 drought and famine in the Horn of Africa killed more than 250,000 people and Typhoon Haiyan in the Philippines killed 7,800 in 2013, the WMO said

Superstorm Sandy caused $67 billion of damage in 2012, mostly in the United States, it said in a report issued to a meeting of almost 200 nations in Morocco tasked with implementing a 2015 global agreement to combat climate change.

The past five years beat 2006-10 as the warmest such period since records began in the 19th century.