The United States Dollar and stock markets around tumbled on Wednesday as US Republican nominee Donald Trump looked on course to win the race for the White House.

Investors' initial confidence that Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton would win the US election was wiped out as results from key states of Ohio, North Carolina and Florida showed Trump in a clear lead.

Clinton is considered by many investors to be a safer bet than Trump, who is seen as a loose cannon with policies.

Many fear the firebrand tycoon could wreck the world's number-one economy.

The Dollar plummeted against the Yen and Euro while the Mexican Peso also fell to a record low with gold gaining more than five percent.

"It's been a bloodbath in the markets over the last few hours with the Mexican Peso suffering particularly badly as Trump edges ever closer to the White House," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

World Markets

Stock markets in Tokyo collapsed 5.5 percent by the break while Hong Kong fell almost three percent and Shanghai sank by 1.3 percent.

Stocks at Sydney lost more than two percent, Seoul shed three percent and Singapore dived 1.2 percent.

The Sensex on the Bombay Stock Exchange was more than two percent down.

The index initially plummeted more than six percent as Trump's impressive performance was mixed with news that high denomination notes were being pulled from circulation as part of a crackdown on tax evasion.

Wellington plunged 3.3 percent while there were also losses of more than two percent for Taipei. Jakarta, Manila and Bangkok were all down more than one percent.

Futures on the S&P; 500 and Nasdaq on Wall Street were more than five percent down while those on the Dow were off four percent.

Oil Take Hit

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell to a session low of $43.07 per barrel, down more than 4 percent from their last close and their lowest since September, before inching back to $43.68 a barrel at 0525 GMT.