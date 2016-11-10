WORLD
4 MIN READ
Depressed by Trump victory, Californians want to leave the US
Almost 61 percent of Californians voted in favor of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in Tuesday's presidential election.
Depressed by Trump victory, Californians want to leave the US
Thousands filled streets across the United States demonstrating against Donald Trump's surprise victory in the presidential election. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2016

The debate over California's possible independence from the United States hit the headlines after Donald Trump won a landslide victory in the country's presidential election on Tuesday.

Almost 61 percent of voters from California cast their ballots in favour of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, making it the bluest state on the November 8 electoral map.

After Trump was announced as the winner, people took to social media calling on Californians to support the state's secession from the US.

The political group behind the #Calexit campaign aims to hold a referendum in 2018. Yes California, launched its first rally in Sacramento on Tuesday.

The state of California is the sixth largest economy in the world ahead of France and India. With a gross domestic product of 2.5 trillion dollars a year, the state would be self sufficient.

The Yes Campaign takes advantage of the fact that the US constitution is not specific on who holds the power of secession. The tenth amendment does not expressly give this power to the federal government, neither does it prohibit the state from exercising it.

Recommended

The group says Californians' right to self determination is guaranteed by the United Nations Charter, which was ratified by the US in 1945.

Silicon Valley elite signal support for Calexit

Several business owners from Silicon Valley, California's powerhouse, announced that they would support the campaign.

Silicon Valley is home to many of the world's most prosperous high-tech companies such as Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google and Microsoft. It accounts for one-third of all of the venture capital investment in the US.

During the Obama administration, the Silicon Valley saw itself as a hub for digital innovation. Hillary Clinton policies also promised to revitalise the economy through technology which favoured high-tech companies.

However, Trump didn't offer a specific policy on tech issues. Rather, he promised to tighten limits on immigration and trade. This alarmed Silicon Valley because it gets most of its revenue from overseas and employs highly-skilled immigrants.

Shervin Pishevar, an early investor in Uber and co-founder of Hyperloop One, said that he would bankroll the Calexit to make California its own nation.

Constitutional scholars, say a US state cannot break away. However, this has not stopped hundreds of secessionist schemes throughout the nation's history. No state has been formed by seceding from another since 1863, when West Virginia was created during the Civil War.

From Maine to Alaska, the bids to break away by groups often angry at taxation or what they see as an infringement of their liberties have been unsuccessful either due to the nearly impossible legal challenges or lack of support.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead