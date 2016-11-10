The debate over California's possible independence from the United States hit the headlines after Donald Trump won a landslide victory in the country's presidential election on Tuesday.

Almost 61 percent of voters from California cast their ballots in favour of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, making it the bluest state on the November 8 electoral map.

After Trump was announced as the winner, people took to social media calling on Californians to support the state's secession from the US.

The political group behind the #Calexit campaign aims to hold a referendum in 2018. Yes California, launched its first rally in Sacramento on Tuesday.

The state of California is the sixth largest economy in the world ahead of France and India. With a gross domestic product of 2.5 trillion dollars a year, the state would be self sufficient.

The Yes Campaign takes advantage of the fact that the US constitution is not specific on who holds the power of secession. The tenth amendment does not expressly give this power to the federal government, neither does it prohibit the state from exercising it.