A day after Donald Trump, against all odds, was elected president of the United States, Hillary Clinton told supporters: "We owe him an open mind and a chance to lead."

Standing before a crowd of crestfallen campaign aides and backers on Wednesday in New York, Clinton said, "This is painful and it will be for a long time." The nation proved to be "more divided than we thought" said the Democratic candidate who was poised to become the first woman to be elected president.

Trump's triumph, declared after midnight, will end eight years of Democratic control of the White House. Clinton conceded defeat in a telephone call to Trump.

Summoning her most magnanimous tone after a bitter race, Clinton said of the man whose victory she declared would be a danger to America and the world: "I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans."

As her supporters waited for her in a Manhattan ballroom, the scene of despair played out for all on live television. Cameras zoomed in on the exhausted and miserable faces of several of her closest aides, some dressed in hoodies or other casual clothing. The familiar campaign music of Bruce Springsteen in the background added to the sense of disappointment.

"We have seen that our nation is more deeply divided than we thought," Clinton said in a speech she never hoped to deliver. "But I still believe in America and I always will."

Global stock markets and U.S. stock futures plunged early Wednesday, but later recovered. The Dow Jones industrial average was up more than 1 percent in late-day trading in New York.