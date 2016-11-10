The cause

Local media reported in early October that the president was secretly "managed" by Choi Soon-sil, who leads a church that preaches ancient shamanic belief. Soon-sil was accused of influencing the nominations of senior officials to the government. It was alleged that she used her friendship with the president to raise $70 million from multinational companies which she pocketed. This was especially inflammatory for many South Koreans because Park had won the presidential election with a campaign that focused strongly on anti-corruption rhetoric.

The response

The country's supreme court launched an independent probe into the alleged scandal, questioning Soon-sil on charges of corruption. The prosecutors also investigated whether Soon-sil had unauthorised access to classified documents on crucial foreign policy matters and was using that information for personal gains.

Political wrangling