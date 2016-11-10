At least 64 civilians have been killed and eight injured in 24 US air strikes against Daesh targets in Iraq and Syria between November 20, 2015, and September 10, 2016, the US military said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rights organisations such as Amnesty International have urged the US to "come clean" about civilian deaths in air strikes. On October 26, Amnesty said, "Eleven Coalition attacks examined by the organization appear to have killed some 300 civilians during two years of strikes targeting the armed group calling itself Islamic State."

Syria has been in a state of war since 2011 with civilians caught between the Bashar al-Assad-led regime, Daesh, and multiple foreign states, including the US and Russia, which support various actors. In Iraq, the government, local militias, peshmerga fighters and a supporting coalition, including the US, have been trying to liberate the city of Mosul from Daesh. Both countries have faced severe displacement, high civilian casualties and food shortages, building up to massive humanitarian crises.

According to Colonel John Thomas, a spokesperson for US Central Command, "In each of the cases released today, the assessment determined that although all feasible precautions were taken and strikes complied with laws of armed conflict, civilian casualties unfortunately did occur,"

In a strike on November 20, five civilians were killed near Dayr Az Zawr, Syria after they entered the target area after the aircraft released its weapons.

In a strike on March 5, near Mosul, Iraq, 10 civilians were killed in a strike against an Daesh "weapons production facility," the statement said.