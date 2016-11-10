WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iraqi forces tortured and killed civilians in Mosul - Amnesty
The international rights group is accusing Iraqi security forces of picking up villagers suspected of having links to Daesh before torturing and killing them.
Iraqi forces tortured and killed civilians in Mosul - Amnesty
Iraq's Interior Ministry denied any violations and says its forces are respecting human rights and international law. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2016

International rights group, Amnesty International, has said that Iraqi government forces allegedly tortured and killed villagers south of Mosul, where a US-backed military operation against Daesh is in progress.

The report said security forces picked up groups of men in separate incidents, on or around October 21, on suspicion of ties to Daesh. They were then beaten with cables and rifle butts before being shot to death. In one case, a man's head had been severed from his body.

"Men in federal police uniforms have carried out multiple unlawful killings, apprehending and then deliberately killing in cold blood residents in villages south of Mosul," said Lynn Maalouf, deputy director for research at Amnesty's Beirut office.

The report said victims included up to six people who were found last month in the Shura and Qayyara sub-districts of Mosul, the second largest city of Iraq seized by Daesh in 2014.

Amnesty warned that without accountability, the alleged abuses could be repeated in other towns and villages as the Mosul offensive continues.

HRW warns about risks of violations

In a separate report, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said at least 37 men suspected of being linked to Daesh had been detained by Iraqi and Kurdish peshmerga forces.

Relatives said they did not know where most of the men were being held and had not been able to contact any of them while in detention, according to the report.

Recommended

HRW warned that such conduct "significantly increases the risk of other violations," including torture.

Iraqi Interior Ministry denies violations

An official from Iraq's Interior Ministry denied there had been any violations. He says Iraqi forces are respecting human rights and international law.

A spokesperson for the Kurdish regional government, Dindar Zebari, denied the HRW report, saying any delays in informing families were due to limited resources.

"Nobody has been kept in unknown facilities. They are kept in identified facilities," Zebari said.

The Mosul operation, backed by US-led air strikes, involves a 100,000-strong alliance of troops, security forces, Kurdish peshmerga and Shia militias.

Click here to read Amnesty's full report.

Click here to read HRW's report.

SOURCE:TRT World, Reuters
Explore
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead